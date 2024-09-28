Sterling is chasing an interesting record against Leicester City

Raheem Sterling is on the brink of setting another remarkable record as an Arsenal player when they face Leicester City today. Since joining Arsenal on loan from Chelsea, Sterling has been in fine form and is already making an impact at the Emirates, both with his performances and by being on the verge of breaking several records.

According to Talk Sport, if Sterling scores twice in the match against Leicester, he will become the fourth player in Premier League history to score two goals in a single game against the same opponent for three different clubs. He has previously achieved this feat against Leicester while playing for Manchester City and Chelsea. This would place him alongside Premier League legends Robbie Fowler, Darren Bent, and Andy Cole, who have also accomplished this rare achievement.

Sterling’s versatility and attacking prowess were evident in his strong performance and goal against Bolton in the League Cup. As Arsenal prepares for the Leicester City clash, Sterling will be eager to continue his record-breaking run and help his team secure another important win.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sterling’s record against Leicester City could be a good sign for us, and he might come off the bench to be a hero for us.

However, we would rely on every player on our team to get the job done and not one individual.

