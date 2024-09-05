Sterling is not opposed to playing an unnatural role for Arsenal

Raheem Sterling completed a late switch to Arsenal in the just-closed transfer window.

It was a move that no one saw coming, but he had to leave Chelsea after he was declared surplus to requirements.

The attacker is training hard during this international break to be ready to play for the Gunners once the Premier League recommences.

Arsenal fans wanted their team to sign a backup for Bukayo Saka so that the attacker would be rested for some games during the regular season.

Sterling is an ideal player for that role, but he is too big to wait for chances to come his way when Saka is not fit or is unavailable.

This means he has to find another role at the Emirates, and there have been suggestions that he might play as a striker at the club.

It is not Sterling’s natural position, but a report on Give Me Sport claims the attacker is open to playing there.

The England international wants game time, and he is willing to humble himself and play any role the Gunners ask him to.

Sterling’s most important asset is his experience, but it also helps that he wants to play anywhere available for us.

