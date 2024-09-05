Sterling is not opposed to playing an unnatural role for Arsenal

Raheem Sterling completed a late switch to Arsenal in the just-closed transfer window.
It was a move that no one saw coming, but he had to leave Chelsea after he was declared surplus to requirements.
The attacker is training hard during this international break to be ready to play for the Gunners once the Premier League recommences.
Arsenal fans wanted their team to sign a backup for Bukayo Saka so that the attacker would be rested for some games during the regular season.
Sterling is an ideal player for that role, but he is too big to wait for chances to come his way when Saka is not fit or is unavailable.
This means he has to find another role at the Emirates, and there have been suggestions that he might play as a striker at the club.
It is not Sterling’s natural position, but a report on Give Me Sport claims the attacker is open to playing there.
The England international wants game time, and he is willing to humble himself and play any role the Gunners ask him to.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Sterling’s most important asset is his experience, but it also helps that he wants to play anywhere available for us.
Sterling’s best position is the LW. He’s probably better suited to the left wing than Trossard. And Trossard is better suited to playing at centre forward than Sterling. It therefore makes sense for Sterling to free one of Trossard/Martinelli to play at centre forward or right wing. The knock on effect of having him at LW is that Martinelli or Jesus could be your Saka back ups as we’ve seen Arteta use them there.
If(big if) Sterling can get back to his best, I would play him ahead of Martinelli and Trossard on the left because he offers a bit of both of what we get from the two. Like Martinelli, he has pace and can travel with the ball. Like Trossard,he’s good in tight spaces and can beat his man when isolated 1v1 with a defender. He can win you penalties or free kicks in dangerous areas. Sometimes that’s what you need to win tight games.
Am I the only peson having continuing issues with many comments not loading, and having to refresh the page to get them back? It’s been going on for days now.
No me too .
Well Jax,
I to am having the same problem.
It’s either no one want’s to read our opinions, or we are just unfortunate souls.
DEREK, I’ll take the unfortunate soul option.
Same here Jax, but I think Pat said he had the geeks in to fix it?
Ah! I must have missed that Ken.