Sterling makes Champions League history after his cameo against Atalanta

Raheem Sterling made Champions League history when he came off the bench during Arsenal’s match against Atalanta last night.

The winger, who joined the Gunners on deadline day, brings a wealth of experience in both domestic and European football.

Arsenal seized the opportunity to add Sterling to their squad, loaning out Reiss Nelson to make room for him.

Sterling joined Arsenal on loan after spells at Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea, having competed in the Champions League with each of these clubs.

When he was subbed on in the match against Atalanta, Sterling became the first player to represent four English clubs in the Champions League, according to The Sun.

Although he only played for a few minutes and couldn’t help Arsenal secure a win, he will undoubtedly be proud of setting this new record.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sterling is an experienced player, and it is a thing of pride that he has set this new record, but the attacker needs to perform well for us.

We need him to deliver during this loan spell and use his experience of winning trophies at Manchester City to aid our quest.

There are so many matches left to play, and perhaps when he begins to start games for us, he will deliver.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…