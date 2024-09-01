Sterling rejected £650,000-a-week deal to join Arsenal

Raheem Sterling completed a stunning late move to Arsenal from Chelsea on loan on transfer deadline day.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca had informed him earlier in the week that he should find a new club, leading the attacker to urgently search for a new home.

As a former Manchester City star, Sterling was quickly linked with a move to Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta initially dismissed the rumours.

However, he made the switch to the Emirates on Friday, and it has now been revealed that he turned down a more lucrative offer.

As one of the most successful players in Europe, Sterling attracted interest from Saudi Arabia once it became known that Chelsea wanted to offload him.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have been investing heavily in top talent across Europe and are known for offering substantial salaries.

At 29, Sterling could have secured a significant payday by finishing his career there. However, a report by Give Me Sport claims he turned down a £650,000-a-week proposal from an unnamed Saudi club to move to Arsenal instead.

The report suggests that Sterling does not believe it is time to leave Europe yet, so he didn’t even consider the offer, focusing instead on joining Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sterling is a fine, experienced addition to our squad and we hope he will help us get that extra quality to win some trophies.

