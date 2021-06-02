Sterling to Arsenal is looking possible with Spurs dropping out

Arsenal has emerged as the favourites to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City with Spurs tipped to struggle to pay his wages.

The Englishman has surprisingly become available for transfer after falling down the pecking order at Man City.

The Citizens have just lost the Champions League final and will look to overhaul their team.

One player who reportedly could leave for the right price is Raheem Sterling.

As a part of overhauling their team, City will look to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham and they may need to add some of their top stars to the deal.

The Sun reports that City could add Sterling or Gabriel Jesus to their bid for Kane and that should make it easier for Spurs to do a deal with them.

However, the report says while Spurs can pay Jesus’ £90,000-a-week wages, they will struggle to pay Sterling £300,000 weekly.

Because of this, the deal could crash and Arsenal remains the team that can take advantage of the situation and bring Sterling back to London.

It adds that Arsenal has been his long-term admirers and they wanted to sign him as a teenager from QPR before he left for Liverpool.