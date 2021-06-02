Sterling to Arsenal is looking possible with Spurs dropping out

Arsenal has emerged as the favourites to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City with Spurs tipped to struggle to pay his wages.
The Englishman has surprisingly become available for transfer after falling down the pecking order at Man City.
The Citizens have just lost the Champions League final and will look to overhaul their team.
One player who reportedly could leave for the right price is Raheem Sterling.
As a part of overhauling their team, City will look to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham and they may need to add some of their top stars to the deal.
The Sun reports that City could add Sterling or Gabriel Jesus to their bid for Kane and that should make it easier for Spurs to do a deal with them.
However, the report says while Spurs can pay Jesus’ £90,000-a-week wages, they will struggle to pay Sterling £300,000 weekly.
Because of this, the deal could crash and Arsenal remains the team that can take advantage of the situation and bring Sterling back to London.
It adds that Arsenal has been his long-term admirers and they wanted to sign him as a teenager from QPR before he left for Liverpool.
Misses sitters for fun plus 300k a week!! No thanks..
makes me physically sick to think of this – but its OK because its impossible thank god
Wages would be too high and he would come to AFC to retire and put his feet up in his twilight years.
Sometimes players have to be flexible in their wages. It cant be always asking for sky high prices.
Definitely at this time 300k is way above. 200k for sterling should be the way to go as he’s not scoring n performing that well if not look elsewhere. Big good clubs are few but players are in millions population.
The most important are the players themselves able to enjoy play regularly in the team.
Environment is important too.