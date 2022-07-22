Steve Bould finally breaks his silence after his Arsenal sacking

Steve Bould spent 33 years at Arsenal, and he was one of Arsene Wenger’s most trusted men at the club.

However, when the French manager left the club in 2018, things began to change.

The Gunners removed some of the individuals that have been a part of its fabric for a long time and Bould left in 2021.

He had been a player, assistant manager, and youth team coach before leaving the Emirates.

However, the club wanted a change and let him go as they continue their revolution under Mikel Arteta.

Bould is taking up a new role as the manager of Lommel SK, after a year out of the game, and he agreed to do an interview with The Daily Mail.

Asked if he felt bad to have been sacked by Arsenal and if he still supports them, he said: “Of course.I always look out for the Arsenal because you know what it’s like — once you’ve been associated with them, it’s hard not to. I love the club. I’ve got nothing to moan about whatsoever. It happens to a lot of people.

“It’s part of football. You’re always going to get removed at some stage somewhere. Honestly, Martin, there’s no bitterness whatsoever. People have opinions and that’s what they do, so there’s no issue.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great that Bould understands the club’s decision to allow him to leave because he is an important part of our history.

However, changes are constant, and he also needed to be let go so that he can challenge himself at a new job.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch highlights from Arsenal’s open training session on our preseason tour of the USA

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids