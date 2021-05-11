Steve Bruce makes it clear he wants Willock permanently

It has been a very difficult year for Joe Willock. He ended last season in the Arsenal First team squad and was expected to push on and become a regular in the current campaign, but his chances have come few and far between under Arteta and was only given two starts in the Premier League.

He was given 4 starts in the Europa League and scored 3 goals and made 3 assists, but even that was still not enough to impress the boss. So it was only right that he was granted a loan move in January and his form has improved immensely.

He took a little while to get to full match fitness but has now scored 4 goals in his last 4 games for the Toon, and now his loan is coming to an end, Steve Bruce has made it clear that he would like Willock to stay.

“All of us would love to [make it permanent],” Bruce told talkSPORT.

“He’s 21, a midfield player and he’s got five goals since the turn of the year, so of course we want him – but we have to respect that he’s Arsenal’s player.

“I’m sure Arsenal will have big discussions this summer, but if there’s a possibility that we can bring him back we’d love to do it.”

I think that maybe Arteta may have made a mistake by not playing him more when we were crying out for an attacking midfielder, and perhaps he should have used Joe instead of bringing in Odegaard. Anyway, it will be interesting to see if the boss will give Willock another chance next season, or cash in on him this summer.

What would you do after seeing Willock’s recent form?