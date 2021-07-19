Steve Bruce tells Arsenal that he’s not giving up on signing Willock

Joe Willock went from being a bit part player at Arsenal last season to having a sensational end-of-season run at Newcastle, scoring in all of the last 7 games of the season as the Toon easily pulled clear of the relegation dogfight.
So it is no surprise that Steve Bruce is very keen for Willock to return to St James Park next season, whether on loan or in a permanent deal. Mikel Arteta gave Newcastle some hope when he said: ‘Joe is part of our plans, he’s our player and in the time that he is here we will try to make the most out of him,’
‘He had a great experience on loan. He was, I think one of the most important players for their survival.”’
It is believed that Willock himself is keen to return, but needs to sort his future out with Arteta this summer to find out if he is still in Arsenal’s plans, but one thing is for sure is that Bruce will carry on trying to get Arteta to agree to a new deal for the 21 year-old.
‘As I’ve said, it’s really Arsenal’s decision,’ Bruce told the Metro yesterday.
‘And until Arsenal make a decision, a bit like all the big clubs, they have a look over pre-season, we’ll keep monitoring and badgering away.
‘We’d love to do something but it’s still Arsenal’s call.’
Sell him, bring him back or extend his contract then loan him out. His value is relatively high currently thanks to his great loan spell.
To just loan him and let his contract run down further is just Arsenal being Arsenal.
Selling Joe Willock would be stupid IMO. What more should Willock do to convince Arteta. Best player at Newcastle United and best player together with AMN in the Rangers match? Joe Willock should definitely be given a GOOD chance at Arsenal. He deserves it cos he has improved a lot.
Willock’s future with us is tied to the incomings in this summer window. If we sign a couple of starters for the midfield position early, the situation can be resolved to suit everyone involved. If this drags on until the 11th hour of the transfer window and he is not guaranteed a fair share of starts in the PL with us, we are the ones who’s got something to lose when the transfer window slams shut.
I will be surprised, though not very, and disappointed if MA does not use Willock as a key player this season and tell Newcastle that their hopes are over.
With just two years left in his current contract, Arteta will try to get the best value for Willock after his exceptional loan spell at Newcastle, unless Willock commits himself to fresher terms with us. If Arteta comes out and say that Willock is a key player this season, he has to take the whole responsibility for taking Willock to the next level with us which is a monumental task considering what the lad has done at Newcastle.
I wish that we retain as much as academy products to protect the identity of our club. With too much riding on the outcome of the season, the management must decide between success and identity, unless they know the right way to achieve both.