Steve Bruce tells Arsenal that he’s not giving up on signing Willock

Joe Willock went from being a bit part player at Arsenal last season to having a sensational end-of-season run at Newcastle, scoring in all of the last 7 games of the season as the Toon easily pulled clear of the relegation dogfight.

So it is no surprise that Steve Bruce is very keen for Willock to return to St James Park next season, whether on loan or in a permanent deal. Mikel Arteta gave Newcastle some hope when he said: ‘Joe is part of our plans, he’s our player and in the time that he is here we will try to make the most out of him,’

‘He had a great experience on loan. He was, I think one of the most important players for their survival.”’

It is believed that Willock himself is keen to return, but needs to sort his future out with Arteta this summer to find out if he is still in Arsenal’s plans, but one thing is for sure is that Bruce will carry on trying to get Arteta to agree to a new deal for the 21 year-old.

‘As I’ve said, it’s really Arsenal’s decision,’ Bruce told the Metro yesterday.

‘And until Arsenal make a decision, a bit like all the big clubs, they have a look over pre-season, we’ll keep monitoring and badgering away.

‘We’d love to do something but it’s still Arsenal’s call.’