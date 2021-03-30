Steve Clarke urged to use Arsenal star differently to add a ‘bit more quality’

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has the difficult job of trying to get the best out of a team that consists of both Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney.

The latter is regularly used as the more defensive of the pair, with him most recently being lined up on the left of a back three, which allowed his counterpart to play the more attacking wing-back role.

Ian Wright has now urged for Steve Clarke to make changes with Tierney thoroughly impressing in a more attacking role for his club this season.

“I like to see Kieran Tierney, you talk about Scotland needing a bit more quality (going forward), and we have seen him all season for Arsenal,” Wright told ITV.

“Maybe set him free a little bit. He’s playing in a three, I know he’s trying to keep it solid. But I would play him as a wing-back. And get that ball in there.

“And I would play two upfront. Dykes and Adam. Get the ball in there and get support around them.”

Scotland do not have the best crop of options available to them, but it might not be the worst idea to play one of Tierney or Robertson further up the field in the left-midfield or left-winger role where they could be equally effective, and they could prove to be a deadly combination overlapping each other in the attacking phase.

