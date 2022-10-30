Steve Cooper looking for “another positive performance” – Are Arsenal the underdogs?

There have certainly been some weird and wonderful League results lately, as fatigue, injuries and rotation has seen the teams playing in Europe struggling to get the expected results in the weekends following European ties, including Arsenal dropping League points at Southampton last week.

So the advantage has been with the teams getting a full week’s rest between games, and it certainly worked to Nottingham Forest’s advantage when they beat Liverpool 1-0 last week despite being bottom of the League table.

They are hping for a similar advantage to help them in today’s game at the Emirates, and Steve Cooper is keen to keep the momentum going. He told the Official Forest site: “We’ve quickly learned that anything we earn in this league is hard to do and a win was one that we really needed, but the day after we were back to work and focusing on the next game.

“Even before, when results weren’t as good, I’ve never had to question the spirit or intent from the group which is something I’ve been pleased with. We’ve picked up after setbacks and it was great to get the win last week.

“When you win a game you hope to back it up with another positive performance and result and that’s the intention going into a tough game away from home this weekend. We talk a lot about momentum and consistency and how important that can be which you get by winning games and picking up points.

“We always prepare for a team to be at their best and having looked at Arsenal, you can see why they are where they are in the league. A lot of credit goes to Mikel and his team for the way they’re playing and the amount of points they’ve picked up.

“We have to really focus on ourselves now and build on the good things we’ve done in recent games and aim to improve even more. We’re looking forward to the game and we’re looking forward to getting down there, showing belief in ourselves and getting to work.”

I can feel the sense of pessimism from Arsenal fans as our performances have been dropping game by game lately, but one grain of hope i have is that when Arsenal fans think we are the underdogs, the team surprises us with a stellar performance!

Fingers crossed…..

