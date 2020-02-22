Steve McManaman raves over Gunners youngster who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool legend, Steve McManaman believes that Liverpool signing Bukayo Saka would be a no-brainer.

The Liverpool legend is the latest pundit to talk about the fast-rising Arsenal star that has performed well beyond his age this season.

Saka has been in impressive form for the Gunners and he has adjusted admirably after being asked to fill in at left-back from his natural left-wing position.

However, he has just over a season left on his current Arsenal contract and he has been targeted by Manchester United and Liverpool.

Liverpool seems to hold the more serious interest in the teenager and the Reds are reportedly monitoring his contract situation with Arsenal.

Arsenal has been urged to sign him on to a new deal as soon as possible, but they are yet to agree to an extension on his current £3k per week contract.

McManaman thinks that signing him from Arsenal would be a masterstroke for the Reds.

“He looks like a really good player, but he’s incredibly young,” McManaman said, as quoted by Express Sports.

“If there are contract issues and he ever becomes available on a free transfer then that’s a no brainer because you’re taking someone on a free contract who’s young and has a lot of potential.

“If he does join Liverpool then he’s got a long wait and Liverpool already have a couple of young left-backs waiting in the wings who we’ve seen in the FA Cup this year, who would probably be on a par with Bukayo Saka at this moment in time.

“It all depends on numerous things such as economics and whether it’s a deal that Liverpool thinks is worth doing.

“They may think that it’s a deal not necessarily in need, but they may do it anyway.”

Arsenal really does need to tie young Saka down or this constant speculation over his future will soon become a distraction. It will certainly dominate the summer transfer window if nothing is sorted by then.