Steve Nicol reckons that Mikel Arteta is just making “excuses” before Arsenal’s season even starts

It’s a real shame that Arsenal didn’t clinch the Premier League title last season. Undoubtedly, many people have discussed this issue extensively. Arsenal put up a strong fight against Manchester City in the Premier League title race, which could have had a different outcome if things had gone their way on the last day of the season. There are different suggestions about how Arsenal can improve to reach their full potential next season.

Do you think Arteta’s team, like it was last season, was strong enough to win the league? Do you think they don’t need major transfers to be PL title favorites, because they already are?

While you’re considering that, allow me to share my thoughts: I’ve been listening to Steve Nicol go on about why Mikel Arteta should really address the media, and it got me thinking.

The former Premier League player insinuates that the Arsenal manager must trust his team and not openly suggest that he may need additional players to reach their full potential. He thinks the Spaniard should focus on spreading optimism and believing that we are winning, rather than thinking that we need certain signings to win.

“Do you know what, I don’t want to listen to Arsenal and Arteta talking about ‘what we need to do, we want to improve in positions, we need a bigger squad’. I don’t want to hear that at this time of the year,” said Nicol on ESPN.

“I want to hear some positivity. ‘We want to win the title. We think we have enough to win the title. We just have to get better. We have to take advantage whenever we get ourselves in front’.

“I don’t want to listen to ‘oh, we need more cover in positions’. Shut up, please! How about you go… ‘We can do it this year. We have the ability and we have the players to win this’. That’s what I want to hear. I don’t want to hear excuses. Once they start playing the games, there will be plenty of time to make excuses. I don’t want to hear it before a ball is kicked.”

The other day, we were discussing how Arsenal doesn’t really need a “superstar signing” and that luck might be all they need to win the league. It was a statement, but those who understood it appreciated that Arsenal is a good team, and not winning the league next season may be them being unlucky. I’m feeling pretty optimistic about Arsenal’s chances in the 2024–25 season. I don’t think we should let the transfer window dictate our expectations.

