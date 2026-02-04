Steve Nicol tells Mikel Arteta to bin one Arsenal starter

Steve Nicol believes Viktor Gyokeres has now had enough opportunities to prove himself at Arsenal and feels the time has come for the striker to be dropped. The Swede arrived at the Emirates for a huge fee during the summer transfer window, with his performances at Sporting Club convincing the Gunners that he was worth such a significant investment.

However, Gyokeres has not delivered on the promise that accompanied his move, despite continued faith from Arsenal. His struggles in front of goal and limited overall influence have led to growing criticism, particularly as other attacking options have returned to fitness. With both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus now available again, calls for Gyokeres to be left out of the starting line-up have increased.

Gyokeres is aware that improvement is required, but his progress has been slower than expected. As a result, there is a growing belief that he could find himself sidelined in the coming weeks if his performances do not improve. Arsenal’s patience appears to be wearing thin, and competition for places in attack has intensified significantly.

Nicol Questions Gyokeres’ Contribution

Nicol has followed Arsenal closely this season and feels Gyokeres’ displays across several matches should place him behind his teammates in the pecking order. Speaking as quoted by Football London, Nicol said, “If you’re Mikel Arteta, before every game you’ve got a decision to make. Gyokeres should actually probably be going to the back of the queue now because you have to contribute somewhere, and he’s not at the moment.

“With Jesus and Havertz, they absolutely contribute outside of the box. So I said he hasn’t separated himself from the other forwards, he might actually be at the bottom of the pile right now.”

Pressure Mounts on Arsenal Forward

With Arsenal pushing for success this season, Arteta faces difficult selection decisions. Gyokeres’ situation highlights the importance of consistent contribution, particularly when competition is strong. If his form does not improve quickly, Nicol’s assessment suggests his role in the squad could become increasingly limited.