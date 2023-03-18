Steve Parish insists everyone at Palace is looking forward to the Arsenal Game

Crystal Palace co-owner Steve Parish insists the mood at the club is good ahead of their match against Arsenal after Patrick Vieira was sacked as the club’s manager.

Veira was booted out after his team’s winless 2023 continued, pushing them closer to the relegation spots.

The Eagles had a good start to the season but have not been in great shape in the last few months, which cost the former Arsenal midfielder his job.

Mikel Arteta’s side has just been eliminated from the Europa League and is expected to get back to winning ways in the game.

This means Palace is facing another tough test, yet Parish insists the mood is good at Selhurst Park.

He says via the Daily Mail:

‘Everybody is looking forward to Sunday, really.

‘The feeling is good. You know, everybody loved Patrick, genuinely. The players had all the time in the world for him. You saw from the performances he never lost the players at all, they were all running and playing for him.

‘I think things just weren’t happening, so the mood was good, it was fine, but obviously we’re hoping that there’s a bit of fresh impetus, a few different ideas, maybe we surprise the opposition a little bit doing something different.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Palace is struggling this year and we should get the points from that game, but we cannot let their form deceive us.

The Eagles will be eager to get back to winning games and we must guard against any form of complacency.

