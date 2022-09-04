Steven Bruce recalls when Arsenal and Manchester United rivalry began

One of the scenarios most fans remember when they think about the Arsenal-Manchester United rivalry is Pizzagate.

However, that was just one of the more recent shows of antagonism between both clubs, and the former United man Steve Bruce believes the rivalry was born in 1990.

In the aftermath of the players of both clubs clashing, Arsenal was docked two points, while United received a one-point deduction for their players’ conduct.

That remains the only time clubs have seen their points deducted because of the conduct of their players.

Bruce recalls, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘There’s no doubt that was the start of that great rivalry between the two teams.

‘It was stoked later on by the rivalry between Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger which took things to an even higher level.

‘I quite enjoyed the scrap. Maybe people might say that kind of thing shouldn’t happen and you have to be careful what you were doing, but we enjoyed it!’

Arsenal and United remain two of England’s biggest clubs even though they have both struggled in recent seasons.

Games between them used to define their seasons and sometimes the title race.

With new forward-thinking managers in charge of both clubs, that rivalry could become a top-of-the-table clash again soon.

However, the other clubs who have been above them in recent campaigns will also not relax their efforts, so there is a lot of hard work ahead.