Steven Gerrard expects Arsenal to win the EPL title despite twists

Steven Gerrard believes there could still be unexpected twists in this season’s Premier League title race, but he expects Arsenal to emerge as champions. While his former club Liverpool are the current holder, their campaign has fallen well below expectations, making a serious return to the title race highly unlikely. As a result, attention at Anfield has shifted towards securing a top-four finish and competing strongly in other competitions.

In contrast, Arsenal are enjoying a season filled with opportunity. The Gunners remain in contention for multiple honours and could realistically end the campaign with several trophies. They are competing in the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, and the Champions League, but it is widely believed that winning the Premier League would mean the most to their supporters. Ending the season as champions of England would be a defining achievement for the club.

Arsenal strength and ambition

Mikel Arteta is currently overseeing one of the strongest Arsenal squads seen in recent years. The team is packed with players willing to do whatever it takes to secure victories, even in difficult circumstances. Arsenal have shown an impressive ability to find different ways to win matches, a quality that has helped them sustain an excellent run of form over a long period.

That adaptability has often separated them from their rivals, allowing them to grind out results even when performances have not been at their best. This resilience has been a key factor in keeping them at the top end of the table and firmly in the title conversation.

Pressure and Gerrard’s confidence

Recently, Arsenal have dropped points in a handful of league matches, raising questions about how they are coping with the pressure of leading the race. Maintaining consistency at this stage of the season can be demanding, and there are signs that the weight of expectation is beginning to show.

Despite that, Gerrard remains confident in their ability to finish the job. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, he said: “Who knows what’s going to happen but you expect Arsenal to go on and win that. But there’s still an awful lot for this Liverpool team to play for.”

His comments underline a broader belief that, even with challenges ahead, Arsenal’s quality and depth should be enough to carry them through and secure the Premier League title when the season concludes.