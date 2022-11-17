Steven Gerrard names Saka as one of the exciting players in the England team

Former England international Steven Gerrard is excited about the current generation of Three Lions players, including Bukayo Saka.

The Arsenal man has developed into one of his country’s best players and did well for them at Euro 2020.

This earned him a good reputation among England fans and he has built on that to remain in the squad.

The youngster has a fine England career and has been picked to represent his country at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gerrard spoke about the options Gareth Southgate has at his disposal and admitted he is excited about their attack.

The ex-midfielder said via Liverpool Echo’s YouTube channel:

“I think we’re pinning our hopes on the forward players, they’ve proven they can score big goals in tournaments. There’s a lot of excitement in the front half of the pitch with Mason Mount, Saka, Grealish and Raheem Sterling. I love the midfield now with the introduction of Bellingham and with Rice being fit and Phillips getting fit.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka was in terrific form at Euro 2020 and has been one of the finest players in the table-topping Arsenal squad this season.

He will play a prominent role for England in Qatar. If he combines well with the other attacking talents on the team, they could bring the trophy home.