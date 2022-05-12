Steven Gerrard preparing to make a move for Arsenal man

Steven Gerrard wants to add Eddie Nketiah to his Aston Villa squad, according to Todofichajes.net.

The striker is leaving Arsenal at the end of this season as a free agent after failing to reach an agreement with the Gunners over a new deal.

He has been leading the line at the Emirates in recent weeks, and Arsenal hoped that will persuade him to remain at the Emirates.

However, it seems he is playing to please his suitors, and he will leave the Gunners at the end of the campaign.

His fine form in recent weeks has seen several clubs become interested in a move for him, and Villa might win the race.

The report claims they are already in talks with his entourage, and it is just a matter of time before he signs for the Villans.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has never really had the chance to prove his worth before now. However, even in a loan spell at Leeds, he didn’t show enough quality to suggest he can be a top player.

He is still growing and would need time, but he probably needs to leave for a club where he would be trusted to lead the line and play regularly.