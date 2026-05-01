Steven Gerrard says one Arsenal star just has to start the second leg

Eberechi Eze came off the bench when Arsenal faced Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg, and he impressed during the minutes he was on the pitch. The English midfielder has been in strong form in recent weeks, contributing consistently whenever called upon.

However, despite his performances, he is still not a guaranteed starter at the Emirates and currently sits behind Martin Odegaard in the hierarchy. While some Arsenal supporters believe Eze should be starting matches ahead of the Norwegian captain, the final decisions rest with the manager, who selects the team based on tactical considerations for each fixture.

Arsenal’s selection dilemma ahead of the second leg

Arsenal have enjoyed a strong season, delivering solid performances both domestically and in Europe. Nevertheless, they face a crucial test in the second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates next week, where progression will depend entirely on their ability to finish the job. Failure to do so would result in elimination from the competition.

The upcoming fixture has sparked debate over whether Eze should be given a starting role due to his recent impact off the bench. His ability to change games with his creativity and movement has made him a popular option among some supporters, particularly for high-stakes matches where attacking impetus is essential.

Gerrard calls for Eze to start

Steven Gerrard watched the first leg and believes Eze should be included in the starting lineup for the return fixture in London. He feels the midfielder’s direct style could provide Arsenal with an added edge in a decisive match.

Speaking via the Metro, Gerrard said, “I think in the second leg, that have got to get Eze on the pitch. I think he gives them just that little bit more spark, little bit more power. He just looks that little bit more dangerous for me.”

His comments reflect a view that Eze’s dynamism and attacking intent could be particularly valuable in a high-stakes European tie, where moments of creativity and individual quality often prove decisive.