Arsenal will continue to strengthen their squad as the team evolves, with Steven Gerrard suggesting that two players may need to be replaced due to underwhelming performances.

The Gunners have been the best team in England this season, with several players delivering excellent performances. These contributions have been crucial in ensuring consistent results whenever they take to the pitch. While certain individuals have stood out, it is the collective effort that has proved most valuable to Arsenal, allowing them to maintain a high standard of performance.

Areas Identified for Improvement

Despite their strong displays, there are still aspects of the squad that could be improved. As the team continues to develop, changes are expected, particularly at the end of the current term. Gerrard has pointed specifically to the left side of the attack as an area that may require attention.

‘I think Arsenal will potentially go for a player on the left,’ Gerrard told TNT Sports.

‘I don’t think Gabriel Martinelli has been as good as he was previously maybe and Leandro Trossard is a good player but that is an area they might look at in terms of how to get the team and squad better.’

Continued Evolution and Investment

Arsenal are aware that continued improvement is essential if they are to remain competitive and secure as many trophies as possible, or even exceed expectations. The evolution of the squad will inevitably involve difficult decisions, including replacing certain players who have not consistently performed at their highest level.

In recent transfer windows, the club have demonstrated their ability to compete financially with the top sides in world football. Their willingness to invest in key areas has already strengthened the squad significantly, and there is every expectation that this approach will continue.

As the team progresses, strategic recruitment and careful squad management will be vital. Arsenal’s ambition to remain at the summit of English football will depend on their ability to build on their current success while addressing the areas identified for improvement.