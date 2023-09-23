Still no sign of Martinelli as Arsenal makes final preparations for Tottenham game

Arsenal is poised to face Tottenham in the North London Derby without the services of Gabriel Martinelli, who is grappling with an injury.

Martinelli played a crucial role for the club last season and began this season as the first-choice option on the left side of the front three. However, he has been sidelined with an injury in recent days, during which Leandro Trossard has filled in adeptly for the Brazilian.

Trossard’s impressive form presents a challenge for Martinelli to regain his spot in the starting lineup. Still, in a high-stakes game like the North London Derby, Arsenal would ideally want all their top players available, even if it means having Martinelli as an option off the bench.

Unfortunately, it appears that Martinelli is likely to miss the upcoming match, as a recent report in The Sun indicates that he was absent from the team’s recent training session ahead of the Tottenham game.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is one of our best players and he is a player Mikel Arteta likes a lot, but we have Trossard, who has been brilliant since he came into the team.

The Belgian will continue to do well, which allows us to give Martinelli enough time to recover from his injury problem instead of rushing him back into the team.

