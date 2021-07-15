Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

“Still same plans” Romano delivers an update on Arsenal’s plans for Willian

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal and Willian still plan to end their relationship this summer after a less than impressive first season together.

Mikel Arteta signed the Brazilian with confidence that he would bring the required winning experience to his squad last season.

However, the former Chelsea man flattered to deceive and seemed like a total waste of space in the Arsenal squad.

The attacker is one of the club’s highest earners and hasn’t looked like he can justify being paid so much.

He hasn’t had many clubs come for him in this transfer window, which means Arsenal might be stuck with him for some time.

Despite the absence of interested parties, Romano says Arsenal is still keen to get him off their wage bill at the moment.

The transfer insider had tweeted in May that Willian will follow David Luiz through the Emirates exit door and he has now updated the tweet with another one which reads:

“Two months later, still same plans for Willian: he’s expected to leave Arsenal this summer once the right proposal will arrive. #AFC

“Work in progress with his agent to find the best solution in the next weeks. Arsenal board now waiting too.”

  1. Stephanie says:
    July 15, 2021 at 7:03 pm

    I hope he does leave. He was quite underwhelming last season

    1. jon fox says:
      July 15, 2021 at 8:08 pm

      Only “quite” underwhelming? I’d say more than completely underwhelming or in fan speak, total rubbish! If he could have even be bothered to try – which he could not – that would have been a start!

    2. jon fox says:
      July 15, 2021 at 8:46 pm

      Love the typically English understatement! Just “quite underwhelming”! HOW BEAUTIFULLY UNDERSTATED!

  2. RFrancis says:
    July 15, 2021 at 8:12 pm

    Arteta should be asked, either kindly or forcefully, to forfeit his 7M salary as payout for Willian to leave… Just my suggestion for solving this Willian crisis. I know it is dumb, but so was the decision to sign him in the first place.

    1. weeble says:
      July 15, 2021 at 8:27 pm

      This is one where I turn to my dad’s quotes….”what do you do if you poop in your hat? You buy another hat.”

      1. RFrancis says:
        July 15, 2021 at 8:33 pm

        Just glad I won’t be visiting or rather smelling the the Emirates anytime soon!

  3. Durand says:
    July 15, 2021 at 8:29 pm

    Bench him, simple as that. Make an example of him like they did Ozil.

    Perfect case to display the “ruthlessness” Arteta has talked about. Leave him home for game day, he’s getting paid either way.

    He offers nothing to the team, and there are others willing to bust a lung for the badge, dying for a chance on the pitch.

    1. SueP says:
      July 15, 2021 at 8:54 pm

      Fair point

