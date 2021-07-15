“Still same plans” Romano delivers an update on Arsenal’s plans for Willian

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal and Willian still plan to end their relationship this summer after a less than impressive first season together.

Mikel Arteta signed the Brazilian with confidence that he would bring the required winning experience to his squad last season.

However, the former Chelsea man flattered to deceive and seemed like a total waste of space in the Arsenal squad.

The attacker is one of the club’s highest earners and hasn’t looked like he can justify being paid so much.

He hasn’t had many clubs come for him in this transfer window, which means Arsenal might be stuck with him for some time.

Despite the absence of interested parties, Romano says Arsenal is still keen to get him off their wage bill at the moment.

The transfer insider had tweeted in May that Willian will follow David Luiz through the Emirates exit door and he has now updated the tweet with another one which reads:

“Two months later, still same plans for Willian: he’s expected to leave Arsenal this summer once the right proposal will arrive. #AFC

“Work in progress with his agent to find the best solution in the next weeks. Arsenal board now waiting too.”