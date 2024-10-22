‘Still won with 10 men’ Jamie Carragher has a message for Arsenal

Arsenal has struggled with discipline in the Premier League this season, failing to complete matches without having a player sent off.

The Gunners have had a player dismissed in three of their eight league matches this season, and they have won none of those games, losing one of them.

It is evident that they are undermining their own efforts by finishing matches with just ten men. They nearly secured a win against Manchester City despite their numerical disadvantage, managing to earn a draw.

However, Bournemouth defeated them under similar circumstances over the weekend, prompting discussions about the Gunners’ discipline.

Despite this, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher argues that some champions have still managed to win games even when playing with a man down.

He said on Sky Sports:

‘I get the Man City game, but can they do more with 10 men? You can still win! But they have dropped points every game.

‘Great teams who have won league titles have still won with 10 men’.

‘Their biggest problem isn’t points, it’s how often they get red cards. This has to stop. If you keep getting red cards, you aren’t going to pull it back’.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We can win games with ten men, but it is better not to put ourselves in that situation as often as we do.

Our players must fix their disciplinary problems. Otherwise, it will eventually cost us our goals for the season.

