Stina Blackstenius really is the difference maker when Arsenal Women need it most..

Our Arsenal Women walked away victorious after a late comeback from 1-0 down saw our women walk away 2-1 winners after late goals from Stina Blackstenius. In what has been a somewhat disappointing season, this win against City away at their home felt really good and we have Jonas Eidevall and Stina Blackstenius to thank for that.

Eidevall chose to not start Blackstenius and only decided to bring her on for Kyra Cooney-Cross around the hour mark, but it ended up being a great tactical decision from Eidevall as she made the difference in the game, scoring a brace and winning the game for our Gunner Women, in what was a massive game for City and their chance at lifting the title this season.

Blackstenius managed to score two of the best goals I’ve seen from her this season and all in the space of 4 minutes. The first goal was complete strikers’ instinct and, like a good striker should be, she was in the right place at the right time to get a leg out and toe to the ball, beating Khiara Keating who, up until that point, had been like a brick wall and looked impossible to get past.

The second goal was even better for me though, as I think it took a lot more skill then most people realise. After a perfect cross into the box from Kim Little, Blackstenius managed to get into the right position and head the ball into the bottom left corner of the net, directing the ball and timing everything perfectly, leaving Keating licking her wounds and looking at the ball in the back of the net and their title hopes in pieces.

For me, Blackstenius has been a huge player for us this season, and whenever she plays she seems to make a difference, becoming somewhat of a super sub this season and getting goals when we’ve needed her most.

Eidevall clearly likes to play Alessia Russo more than Blackstenius, and they’re both two very different strikers, so that does make sense, but it does leave me to wonder what will happen next season. Could Eidevall can find a way to integrate a style of play, where they both can play, as when both are on the pitch, we look dangerous. Seeing glimpses of both of them playing this season has been great and for me, gives us that extra firepower I think we need to win this league.

We get set to face Brighton at Meadow Park in the last game of the season, and hopefully this win can lead us into the game feeling confident, and ready to end this season on a high note.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….