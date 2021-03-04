‘Stinking it up’, ‘Ozil is finished’ – Gunners react to shock-miss

Mesut Ozil has failed to score one of the easiest chances of his career, and Arsenal’s fans have been reacting on social media.

The former German international left the club in January after it was made clear by manager Mikel Arteta that he wasn’t a part of his plans, and we were all aware of the growing discourse amongst the fans who were fed up of seeing their highest paid player not helping the team on the pitch.

Ozil is now plying his trade in Turkey with Super Lig side Fenerbahce, but his arrival has not been smooth by any count.

One source on Twitter claimed that the playmaker has only created two chances in open play in almost 350 minutes of action (the equivalent of almost four full matches of action).

Mesut Ozil has created two chances from open play in 344 minutes in the Super Lig since joining Fenerbahce. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) March 4, 2021

His woes have now worsened after being stretchered off the field during their 1-1 draw with Antalysapor, but all eyes will be on his shocking miss with his team trailing, and Arsenal fans have not held back after the incident.

Ozil is finished — MoGunner (@Mogunner14) March 4, 2021

Ozil just missed this chance😭. His fanboys cried about Arteta binning him uno. Man is stinking it up in Turkey pic.twitter.com/YQ2j1T4ogj — Naif (@Naif63062887) March 4, 2021

Even Ozil’s biggest followers will have to concede that the once-superstar is no longer of the ability to play for Arsenal, nor any top club in Europe, and it is time they concede that they need a new star to follow instead.

Have any of the players that Mikel Arteta moved on proved the manager wrong yet?

