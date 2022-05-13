“Stop buying into the Arteta ‘we wuz robbed” Morgan sends message to Arsenal fans

Piers Morgan has sent a message to Arsenal fans urging them not to buy into Mikel Arteta’s complaint that they were robbed in their 3-0 loss at Tottenham yesterday.

The Gunners entered that game hoping to earn another win which would have earned them qualification for the Champions League next season.

However, Spurs scored early from the penalty spot and took full advantage of Arsenal going a man down following a red card to Rob Holding to score two more goals.

The Gunners now have a tricky road to navigate to secure fourth spot, even though they are still leading Tottenham by one point.

Arteta feels his team were robbed by some questionable decisions going against them, but Morgan believes that is a lie and tweeted:

“Memo to Arsenal fans: Stop buying into the Arteta ‘we wuz robbed’ bullsh*t from last night. We wuzn’t. We wuz crap, lost our heads & got well beaten.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morgan has never been a fan of Arteta and most Arsenal fans will know that by now.

It was a bad night to be an Arsenal fan and all of us are still struggling to get to grips with the fact that we might not now play in the next Champions League.

However, it makes no sense to blame Arteta for all of this because he has done a great job so far.

