Stop the myths about Wenger and just honour his achievements…

Stop The Myths About Arsene Wenger! By Dan Smith

This week Arsene Wenger has been promoting the release of his autobiography. With it being an international break and not a lot to write about, some Gooners have seen it as a convenient time to pay respect to the Greatest Manager in Arsenal’s history. Some though, within our fanbase, feel the need to now play down the man’s achievements.

Like anyone, the Frenchman was not without his flaws. Yet it’s one thing to point out the mistakes you feel he made. It’s another thing to take his success and try to trivialise them.

Like for most managers, winning ONE Premiership makes you a legend, so you would think that winning 3 (only one man has won more) couldn’t be questioned.

There are so many other things to beat the 70 year old round the head without underscoring that what he actually did win wouldn’t be one of them.

Firstly there’s this myth that he inherited one of English Football’s most famous Back 5’s. Those who suggest that this proves that Mr Wenger could never build his own defence are either too young to remember, have an agenda, or are so desperate for Arteta to succeed they are now making up history to make the current progress better than it actually is.

First of all there is an element of inheriting for any new coach who walks into a club. Jose inherited Lampard and Terry, Pep inherited Aguero, Silva and Kompany. Arteta inherited Aubameyang, etc.

That’s football. You move to a club and part of your job criteria is to get the best out of the resources you find waiting for you. As good as Adams, Dixon, Seaman, etc, were, it’s worth pointing out they hadn’t won the title in 5 years at the point Mr Wenger arrived.

In fact the Gunners had become a Cup side due to individuals being inconsistent, largely due to the drinking culture at Highbury. How many of those defenders over the years have credited Mr Wenger’s introduction of Dietary and Training Methods for adding years on to their careers. So the idea that Mr Wenger just showed up to training and had a readymade title winning back 4 at its peak is simply a lie.

The other flaw repeated is that Wenger couldn’t build a defence. This simply isn’t true. It’s literally Arsenal fans either have zero knowledge or need to lie to the next generation of fans because bashing Wenger gets attention.

Arsene Wenger bought Sol Campbell, Lauren and Kolo Touré while promoting Ashley Cole from the academy. Now ask most fans what’s a good measurement that shows a defence is quite decent. Winning a Title? Not losing a game an entire season? I think that should do it.

Didn’t 3 of that defence get to a CL final, setting a record for how long they went not conceding a goal? Yet Mr Wenger never made a defence? See how some will just make things up?

Again Why?

You would understand if this were Spurs fans, but why we as Arsenal fans feel the need to discredit the most successful manager in our history.

I have long believed some have seen it as a chance to get subscribers and a few views, others have to be angry with him. They feel if they give him any credit, they have to admit that we have gone backwards since he left. If they admit that, they have to admit that they got it wrong by standing outside with banners and verbally abusing someone who loved Arsenal.

Use AFTV as an example. That platform grew off the basis of who could swear the most and shout the loudest to get Mr Wenger to leave. Have you noticed since they got their way, they never once admit they were wrong, that the grass hasn’t been greener?

We have gone backwards since he left, that’s a fact.

So the narrative changes…. It’s now, ‘well, the mess Wenger left is going to take years to clean up’. Well isn’t that convenient.

You preached and preached how the manager was the issue yet just in case you are proven for wrong, for the next 5 years it’s Wengers fault?

At least I own my opinion. I said we would fail if Wenger left and guess what… we finished in our worst position in 25 years.

Let’s break down this mess when he left.

When most clubs change managers it is most likely because something wasn’t perfect, but what was this unique mess at the Emirates which made us any different to any other club.

What makes you think Arsenal are so special? What made the mess Wenger left so unprecedented from every other club in the world?

How many times did you hear at Chelsea there was a poisonous atmosphere left by the previous regime? Did their fans say, ‘this mess will take years to fix?’

Is the mess our recruitment of players? Again does that do not happen at every club.

Was Guardiola impressed with the fullbacks he found at the Etihad? How quickly did he fix it?

Overpaying Ozil? You think we are the only club to do that?

Barcelona – Coutinho, Real Madrid – Rodríguez, Chelsea – Torres – Man UTD – Sanchez, etc. It happens and clubs get on with it, you don’t hear their fans blame the manager who left two years previous

If you were someone who wanted Wenger out, you got your way. Be big enough though, that when he’s releasing books or having statues unveiled to show this man respect. Whatever your opinion of him he tried his best, which is what you can only ever do.

He has always been dignified when talking about The Arsenal so be dignified in return.

Don’t get me wrong have your own opinions but don’t lie, don’t rewrite history. If you said Wenger was the issue, be honest enough to admit that we haven’t improved since he left yet.

Arsene Wenger gave many of us memories to cherish forever, memories we most likely won’t see again.

Don’t try to take those away.

Be Kind In The Comments

