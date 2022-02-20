Storm Eunice hits close to home for Arsenal star

Storm Eunice disturbed many British households yesterday, and it left millions of Brits without a power supply.

For one Arsenal player, it hit very close to home and could have caused a lot of problems for him.

The Sun reports that a tree fell on Bernd Leno’s yard, with the German posting about it on social media.

In another image, the Arsenal’s second choice showed another tree that had fallen much closer to his living space.

Luckily for him, it didn’t do more damage than that, and he would now look to clean his environment and dispose of the fallen tree.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The last thing Leno needed was more problems considering that he has struggled to play for much of this season.

The Germany international would have felt he had a chance to remain number one when Arsenal splashed the cash on Aaron Ramsdale in the summer.

However, the Englishman has gone from being relegated twice to being the best goalkeeper at Arsenal.

His fine form means Leno has played very little football in this campaign and he might leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

Arsenal will not miss his presence when he leaves after they secured the signature of Matt Turner.

WATCH Arteta’s FULL press conference after Brentford win