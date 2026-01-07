Storm Goretti could cause problems for Liverpool and Arsenal tomorrow

Could the raging Storm Goretti cause the Arsenal vs Liverpool match to be postponed remains a growing concern ahead of the Premier League fixture. Severe weather has already disrupted the English football calendar in recent days, raising questions about whether this high-profile game will be able to go ahead as planned.

According to Football Insider, the storm is expected to arrive just hours before kick-off, placing several fixtures this weekend at risk of postponement. Across the English football pyramid, multiple matches have already been called off due to adverse conditions. Frozen pitches and generally poor weather have forced authorities to take precautionary measures to protect players, staff, and supporters.

Weather concerns raise uncertainty

While footballers are often able to compete in difficult conditions, there are limits beyond which matches cannot safely be played. When the weather reaches a critical level, officials have little choice but to intervene. In recent days, those decisions have been made frequently, highlighting the seriousness of the current conditions.

The report suggests that Arsenal’s match tomorrow is among those at risk, although no final decision has yet been taken. Any ruling is expected to be made later on the day of the game, once the full impact of the storm is clear. Until then, uncertainty remains for both clubs and their supporters.

Importance of the fixture for Arsenal

This fixture carries major significance for Arsenal, who face one of the few teams to have beaten them this season. It is widely viewed as a must-win game for the Gunners as they look to maintain momentum and strengthen their position at the top of the table. Their recent form has given them confidence, and they would be keen to play while that momentum is firmly on their side.

A postponement could result in the match being rearranged for an uncertain date, potentially during a more challenging period of the season. That scenario may not suit Arsenal, who would prefer to capitalise on their current rhythm. For now, both Arsenal and Liverpool will continue preparations as normal, aiming to deliver a competitive and entertaining contest should conditions allow the game to proceed.