“Strange kind of team” Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink predicts Arsenal v Chelsea

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has backed Chelsea to secure a positive result against Arsenal when the two sides meet in the Premier League this weekend.

The Gunners represent the next significant challenge for the Blues, and the fixture carries considerable importance for both clubs. Arsenal require maximum points to maintain their advantage over Manchester City in the title race, while Chelsea are striving to strengthen their prospects of finishing in the Champions League places.

With the season entering its decisive phase, neither side can afford unnecessary slip-ups. Arsenal will be determined to assert themselves, particularly given their strong record against Chelsea this term. The Gunners have faced the Blues three times in all competitions and remain unbeaten, including victories in both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Chelsea capable of surprise

Despite that record, Chelsea are aware that avoiding defeat is crucial to their own ambitions. Hasselbaink believes they possess the quality to rise to the occasion and frustrate Arsenal’s plans.

He has described Chelsea as an unpredictable side, capable of delivering impressive performances against elite opposition even when expectations are mixed. That inconsistency, in his view, makes them a dangerous opponent in high-stakes encounters.

Speaking via the Metro, Hasselbaink said:

‘The next game for Arsenal against Chelsea is the one, I don’t see them winning against Chelsea.

‘Chelsea are a strange kind of team, they will go out to a big team and get a result, get a draw or get a win. They can do that. That’s just how they are. We have seen it.

‘I think that game for Arsenal will be so much harder than the Spurs game. Then maybe they [Arsenal and City] are both on the same points. Then we see who is up for it.’

Crucial implications for the title race

His comments reveal the potential significance of the fixture in shaping the title race. Should Arsenal fail to secure victory, the door could open for Manchester City, intensifying the battle at the top of the table.