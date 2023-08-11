“Strange one” Darren Bent discusses David Raya’s move to Arsenal

The signing of David Raya by Arsenal has sparked questions and discussions, with Darren Bent joining the chorus of voices expressing curiosity about the decision.

While Arsenal had previously invested significantly in acquiring Aaron Ramsdale, who has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in England in recent seasons, the club still proceeded to secure the services of Spanish goalkeeper Raya from Brentford.

This move has raised eyebrows due to the fact that Arsenal now possesses two goalkeepers of high quality, both seemingly capable of being a number-one choice. Traditionally, many top clubs around the world have a single top-class goalkeeper in their ranks, making Arsenal’s approach somewhat unconventional.

Given the circumstances, Bent has voiced his surprise and bewilderment at the decision.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Raya is a strange one because he’s going to come and be number two behind Ramsdale.

“When I look at David Raya as a goalkeeper, he could potentially to so many different places and become their number one.

“I thought he could have gone to Chelsea, Spurs and he was linked to Bayern Munich so it’s strange on his part.

“I guess for Arsenal they want to try and bring in two good quality players for every position.

“If you want to challenge and be at the top of the Premier League and challenging in Europe then you need to have a strong squad.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya and Ramsdale will compete for the number one spot and only one person can be in goal during league matches.

The other would be given the responsibility in cup games and that should be one reason for Arsenal fans to be excited.

