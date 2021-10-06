Strike-target previously admitted it would be a ‘dream to play for Arsenal’

Aston villa striker Ollie Watkins has previously talked of a ‘dream to play for Arsenal’, and that dream could well become a reality in the near future.

The Gunners are believed to have the goalscorer on their shortlist for a move to north London after his impressive start to life in the Premier League.

We were previously linked with a move for Watkins in the summer of 2020, after scoring 26 goals in the Championship as he guided them to the playoffs, only to miss out on promotion in the final.

Brentford of course managed to secure promotion the next time around however, with another impressive striker in Ivan Toney leading the line, while Watkins traded in west London for the Midlands where he managed to score 14 PL goals in his debut season.

While Arsenal may well be courting the Villain, it appears as though he could well be exciting by such an opportunity to move to the Emirates following his previous comments.

During last season, he was asked if he would have been open to a switch to Arsenal had the opportunity come about when speaking on the Super 6 podcast(via HITC), to which he replied: “Yeah, I think so. Yeah. My Grandad, all my family [supported them]. I even said it when I was at Brentford and I said it would be a dream to play for Arsenal and I loved them growing up.”

It could be a match made in heaven if he can continue to improve over the coming season, but does his style of play match how Arsenal are trying to play at present?

Patrick