Striker Alessia Russo officially leaving Man United and close to Arsenal move by Michelle

Manchester United have issued the following statement this morning:

Manchester United can confirm that Alessia Russo will leave the football club on completion of her contract at the end of June.

The England international joined United in the summer of 2020 and made her competitive debut in our 5-2 Women’s Super League win at Birmingham City in September of that same season. Alessia scored her first goal in our 3-0 league win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Leigh Sports Village in October 2020.



Alessia went on to make 59 appearances in all competitions as a Red, scoring 26 goals in the process. Her time at the club culminated in a record-breaking 2022/23 season for United Women, with the team finishing second in the WSL, securing Champions League qualification for the first time, as well as making it to our maiden Women’s FA Cup Final. Everyone at the football club would like to thank Alessia for her service and wish her luck for the future.

Yesterday Tim Stillman of Arseblog News reported that Arsenal are closing in on a deal with Alessia Russo, as per the official tweet below. The fact that Manchester United have officially confirmed Alessia’s departure at the end of June, I think we can expect an official announcement from Arsenal soon!

Alessia Russo would be the signing of the season for Arsenal! Especially after their record bid was rejected in the January transfer window – with Manchester United stating that the striker “is not for sale at any price”.

Michelle Maxwell

