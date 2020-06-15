Striker claims temporary Aubameyang replacement make sense for Arsenal

Former England international striker Darren Bent has claimed that Arsenal could bring in a temporary replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah looking to step-up into the role in the coming seasons.

The Gabonese striker is nearing the final 12 months of his playing deal currently, and is yet to agree terms over an extension.

Arsenal appear keen to tie their star striker down to a new contract, but Aubameyang is yet to intimate that he wants to stay, and he could well be sold this summer in fear of losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Darren Bent claims that while we should try and convince him to stay before the transfer window opens, we should consider a move for Edinson Cavani to take over temporarily with Martinelli or Nketiah to take over the role in time.

“I’d probably take the next six weeks and try and convince him to stay,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“But if towards the end of that six weeks you can’t convince him then you’ve got to try and get as much money as you can [for him].

“Arsenal fans will be sick of seeing their star – and captain – leave again for nothing.

“And I’d look to maybe replace him with somebody who will be Arsenal’s centre-forward for the next five/ten years. But if that person isn’t out there then I’d look at someone like [Edinson] Cavani, who is coming out of contract now at PSG.

“Even if you get him in for a season as a stopgap because you’ve got young strikers there like Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah who look like they can be top players.

“As an Arsenal fan, if Aubameyang left of course I’d be upset but I’d rather see him go now so we get something for him and can replace him than see him walk away for nothing in 12 months.”

Will Martinelli or Nketiah emerge as a top striker over time, or could both find themselves preferring a wide role? Would Cavani be a shrewd option to take over the senior goalscoring role at the Emirates?

Patrick