Striker could be the next Real Madrid player to join Arsenal

Arsenal is on the lookout for new strikers ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign as Mikel Arteta continues to rebuild the club.
It has required losing some of its former main men, and one of them was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left in the last transfer window.
The Gabon striker’s departure means only Alexandre Lacazette is the trusted centre-forward at the club as Eddie Nketiah struggles to impress Arteta.
Both attackers could leave the Emirates at the end of this season and that means they need to sign several players as replacements.
One name that has continuously been linked with a move to the Emirates is Luka Jovic of Real Madrid.
The Serbian has been in poor form since he move to the Spanish side in 2019, but Arteta has mastered the art of transforming the careers of young underperforming players.
This means he can help Jovic, and Todofichajes says the former Eintracht Frankfurt man will become the latest player to swap Madrid for Arsenal.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jovic is still just 24 and that might seem like he is probably worth the gamble, but the striker has been struggling.
We need someone who is at the top of their game now so they can make an instant impact when they move to the Emirates.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Actually have a feeling he could be our best bet now. Is it really surprising it hasn’t gone well for him at real given his competition was benzema? And the fact it hasn’t gone well just means he has point to prove. Plus he has all the attributes we’re looking for in a CF
Yeah let’s get him,
Him failing at Madrid doesn’t make him a bad player. A lot of superstars don’t make it there. I think Madrid’s standards are really high and the fact they signed him it means there’s something about him.
Am not saying we should just sign him because he plays for Madrid. I just believe he has the attributes to be the player we need and he’s probably the most viable option out there.
The only concern for me could be his confidence, striker suffer a lot confidence wise and it becomes difficult to get it back.
Agreed I would take him as a back up striker ,had a great season before he moved to real ,some players do well at certain clubs and I believe he would be a good solid addition.
An All round CF that are hard to find
We could get him on loan with an option to buy at a certain price and also get Ivan Toney or Richarlison,
Getting Darwin Nunez isn’t bad but the competition is fierce,
A realistic option but can only be taken on trust, he could really comes alive in an Arsenal shirt.
The problem we are having presently, is quite a few we are waiting on to come alive.