Striker could be the next Real Madrid player to join Arsenal

Arsenal is on the lookout for new strikers ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign as Mikel Arteta continues to rebuild the club.

It has required losing some of its former main men, and one of them was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left in the last transfer window.

The Gabon striker’s departure means only Alexandre Lacazette is the trusted centre-forward at the club as Eddie Nketiah struggles to impress Arteta.

Both attackers could leave the Emirates at the end of this season and that means they need to sign several players as replacements.

One name that has continuously been linked with a move to the Emirates is Luka Jovic of Real Madrid.

The Serbian has been in poor form since he move to the Spanish side in 2019, but Arteta has mastered the art of transforming the careers of young underperforming players.

This means he can help Jovic, and Todofichajes says the former Eintracht Frankfurt man will become the latest player to swap Madrid for Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jovic is still just 24 and that might seem like he is probably worth the gamble, but the striker has been struggling.

We need someone who is at the top of their game now so they can make an instant impact when they move to the Emirates.