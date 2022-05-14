Striker holding out for Arsenal despite preliminary talks with Newcastle

Newcastle are claimed to have help preliminary talks over a move to sign Dominic Calvert Lewin from Everton, but he is holding out for Arsenal instead.

The Gunners are also hot on the hunt for a striker this summer, with the club having failed to sign a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah into the final months of their current deals.

The Magpies appear to have tried to steal a march on us by holding talks over a deal to sign the England international, but the Football Insider reiterates that the player’s preference is to come to the Emirates Stadium instead.

While Premier League experience shouldn’t be underestimated, I can’t help but believe our best options come from abroad. I wouldn’t mind if DCL had been firing this season, but it has been anything but plain-sailing for the Blues star, with his last PL goal coming back in August.

While it is difficult to judge his form considering his entire team has been struggling with form throughout the campaign, but I just haven’t seen enough from him, someone who you would have hoped would step-up and help his side to avoid relegation, which doesn’t fill me with confidence imagining him having to deal with the pressure of the big games which we will hopefully be involved in during the coming years.

Do you think DCL should be high on our list of strike-targets this summer?

Patrick