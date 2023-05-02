Striker prepared for crunch talks with Arsenal over his future

One player whose future Arsenal must decide on at the end of this season is Folarin Balogun, as the striker impresses on loan at Reims.

The Englishman moved to the French club on loan at the start of this campaign, hoping to get the game time his development needed.

The Gunners hoped he would do well in France and, most importantly, get the competitive football he needed.

However, he has exploded and is among the top-scoring players in Europe this season, which means he has a big summer ahead of him.

The Englishman will no longer be satisfied with a bench role when he returns to the Emirates and Arsenal has more than enough strikers.

The Sun reveals Balogun will hold showdown talks with Mikel Arteta’s side in the summer to determine his future.

Both parties will discuss what is the best solution and Balogun is expected to inform them of his decision to leave if he will not get regular game time.

Balogun has had a superb season in France this season and it is obvious that the Englishman deserves regular game time when he returns.

We must be prepared to lose him if we cannot satisfy his desire to be a regular first-team player.

