Striker ready to snub Man United thanks to Arteta’s influence

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is claimed to be keen to play under Mikel Arteta as the Spaniard continues to impress at Arsenal, and is willing to snub Manchester United in the process.

The Nigeria international has been impressive throughout the current campaign, helping his side to secure their Champions League place with three matches to spare, although they look likely to have to settle for either third or fourth in the table despite being favourites to lift the title earlier into the campaign.

Their fall out of the title race could well have come due to Osimhen having been out injured, and it would have been interesting to see how close they could have come to the Milan clubs had he remained available throughout the season.

Despite his important role in the Azzurri’s side, hit club appear to be open to his exit in the coming window as they look to cash-in on the interest in his signature, and both Arsenal and United are claimed to be keen on his signature.

The former Lille star is claimed to be have told us that he is ready to turn down a move to Old Trafford in favour of coming to the Emirates, FourFourTwo cites La Gazzetta in reporting, having been impressed by the rebuild that has seen our club progress somewhat in recent seasons.

The report adds that Champions League qualification could well be important to our efforts in sealing his arrival from Naples, something which we cannot take for granted at this point in time, but I certainly hope we can not only seal a top-four spot, but bring Osimhen to the club ahead of the new season also.

Patrick

