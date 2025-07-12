Striker Ready to Take Gyökeres Spot and Fire Arsenal to League Glory

If there is one almost certain thing, it is that Arsenal will be signing a striker this summer.
Mikel Arteta’s project, after three consecutive second-place finishes, is crying out for a striker to provide the missing ingredient to finally get over the line.
Behind the scenes, it is believed sporting director Andrea Berta has been pressing hard to get that signing secured.
Gyökeres Remains the Top Target
Last weekend, it was revealed that Berta’s focus in Arsenal’s striker chase is on Viktor Gyökeres, with frustration over the Benjamin Šeško pursuit forcing them to withdraw from that race.
But the Gyökeres deal has not been straightforward either. A difference in valuation between Arsenal and Sporting is stalling progress, as the Gunners are not willing to part with £69 million for the 27-year-old.
While the belief remains that a deal will be finalised sooner rather than later, there is a slim chance it could fall through.
Watkins Waiting in the Wings
If that happens, Ollie Watkins is ready to present himself as the fallback option.
According to TBR Football, Watkins would love to be “that guy” who steps in if the Gunners miss out on Gyökeres.
Arsenal tried but failed to sign the Aston Villa forward last winter.
He has already been mooted as the alternative. He is appreciated at the Emirates, but TBR go on to claim Arsenal would only move for him if he is available for under £50 million.
Though 2024/25 was not his finest campaign, the Englishman still returned a decent 16 goals and eight assists in 38 matches.
Tried and tested in the Premier League, he could add the much-needed goal threat to Arteta’s project.
While it is suggested Watkins would privately relish a move to Arsenal, whether that happens is something we will have to wait and see.
Given how hard Gyökeres has pushed to join the Gunners, it would feel unjust not to make it happen.
Your thoughts appreciated in the comments Gooners.
Daniel O
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Look, it’s high time Arsenal ended this Gyokeres transfer logjam.
They want and need Gyokeres; the player desperately wants to play for them; Sporting are not showing any signs of backing down from their position; the difference in the two clubs’ position is not such that would financially cripple Arsenal, at least if we are to believe the things we read on this saga.
So I think Arsenal should reach agreement with Sporting and save the player further frustration and unnecessary career embarrassment.
I agree, we are apparently haggling over a couple of million to land Gyokeres but are willing to pay Chelsea 50 million for the Chelsea player. I know which one I think is the greater need.
With all respect Ollie Watkins isnvtho striker to make Arsenal champions we might as well keep Havertz as center forward I have little hope for Arsenal with the signings so far Zubimendi yes an update on Partey Norgaard equates to Jorginho No comment on Madueke but the money to be spent on him is better spent elsewhere and if Arsenal move for Jackson of Chelsea that really would be the final nail to any hope of success in the new season that is already looking to be a poor one for Arsenal before a ball is kicked
Yes boy spot on
imo, if Gyokeres does not go through, Watkins must come only after the acquisition of Eze or not come at all and only at £35m or less.