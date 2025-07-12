Striker Ready to Take Gyökeres Spot and Fire Arsenal to League Glory

If there is one almost certain thing, it is that Arsenal will be signing a striker this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s project, after three consecutive second-place finishes, is crying out for a striker to provide the missing ingredient to finally get over the line.

Behind the scenes, it is believed sporting director Andrea Berta has been pressing hard to get that signing secured.

Gyökeres Remains the Top Target

Last weekend, it was revealed that Berta’s focus in Arsenal’s striker chase is on Viktor Gyökeres, with frustration over the Benjamin Šeško pursuit forcing them to withdraw from that race.

But the Gyökeres deal has not been straightforward either. A difference in valuation between Arsenal and Sporting is stalling progress, as the Gunners are not willing to part with £69 million for the 27-year-old.

While the belief remains that a deal will be finalised sooner rather than later, there is a slim chance it could fall through.

Watkins Waiting in the Wings

If that happens, Ollie Watkins is ready to present himself as the fallback option.

According to TBR Football, Watkins would love to be “that guy” who steps in if the Gunners miss out on Gyökeres.

Arsenal tried but failed to sign the Aston Villa forward last winter.

He has already been mooted as the alternative. He is appreciated at the Emirates, but TBR go on to claim Arsenal would only move for him if he is available for under £50 million.

Though 2024/25 was not his finest campaign, the Englishman still returned a decent 16 goals and eight assists in 38 matches.

Tried and tested in the Premier League, he could add the much-needed goal threat to Arteta’s project.

While it is suggested Watkins would privately relish a move to Arsenal, whether that happens is something we will have to wait and see.

Given how hard Gyökeres has pushed to join the Gunners, it would feel unjust not to make it happen.

