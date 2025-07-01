Striker search intensifies as Arteta eyes early deal before Singapore tour

Arsenal are expected to sign a striker this summer as they look to finally assemble a title-winning side for the 2025/26 campaign.

Last season, the team’s lack of a reliable goal source in key moments proved costly. Now, after three near misses, the Gunners appear determined to go into the new campaign at full strength, and that starts with reinforcing their attack.

Behind the scenes, there is growing confidence that a serious push is underway to land a proven goalscorer. Names such as Viktor Gyökeres, Benjamin Šeško and Hugo Ekitike have all been linked, but the identity of the preferred target remains tightly under wraps, much to the frustration of some fans.

When will the striker deal be done?

Many supporters feel Arsenal should have made their move by now. A signing of such importance ought to have been wrapped up early, giving the player time to integrate.

According to Charles Watts (via caughtoffside):

“Arteta will certainly want his new striker on board before the squad jets out to Singapore.

So I’m sure he’ll be knocking on doors at London Colney, reiterating how important it is that a deal is done sooner rather than later.

Who that will be, however, remains to be seen.”

With Arsenal flying to Singapore on 19th July, clarity is expected in the coming days regarding who Mikel Arteta is backing to lead the line next season.

A crucial pre-season for Arsenal’s new No. 9

Arsenal will play two fixtures in Singapore, facing AC Milan on 23rd July and Newcastle United on 27th July at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium. The tour concludes with a high-profile clash against Tottenham Hotspur in Hong Kong on 31st July at the new Kai Tak Stadium.

A full pre-season with his new teammates will give the incoming striker a vital opportunity to settle. That will be especially important given Arsenal’s difficult start to the Premier League campaign, which includes matches against Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool within the first five rounds.

Which striker do you think Arsenal must prioritise before the pre-season tour kicks off?

Daniel O

