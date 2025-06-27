Striker steps aside in race to become Arteta’s new No. 9 & signals interest in rival club move

What a mystery Arsenal’s search for a top striker has been.

The entire footballing world knows Arsenal are set to bring one in as it’s clear that signing a top striker could be the final piece in Mikel Arteta’s evolving project.

While only one of Viktor Gyökeres or Benjamin Šeško is expected to join, Arsenal’s preferred target remains their best-kept secret.

Those backing Gyökeres have received subtle hints that he is the one, just as those favouring Šeško have found signs in their favour.

For a moment, it seemed Gyökeres was winning the race. But the latest from The Mirror might suggest otherwise.

Gyökeres sends Manchester United a transfer plea

The 27-year-old goal machine, fresh off a stunning season with 54 goals in 52 games, has reportedly sent word to Manchester United that he is open to joining them.

The report claims the Swede is coming to terms with the reality that his best chance this summer may be to reunite with former manager Rúben Amorim.

According to the report, intermediaries have contacted United on the player’s behalf to let Amorim and INEOS know he is ready to move to Old Trafford.

If a move to Arsenal were guaranteed, one has to wonder why he would bother giving United such assurances.

Perhaps, behind the scenes, Gyökeres has picked up signals that he is not Arsenal’s first choice.

As determined as he is to leave Sporting, missing out on a move to Arsenal would be a bitter pill to swallow.

It was always going to be Šeško or Gyökeres

Unfortunately for Gyökeres, Arsenal were never likely to sign two strikers.

There was always a chance they would opt for Šeško instead and he extending an olive branch to United might just confirm that suspicion.

It remains to be seen whether United will act on that transfer plea, but for Arsenal, the focus now seems to be on what Šeško can offer.

Still raw, Mikel Arteta and his technical staff will need to polish him into the ruthless number nine they believe he can become.

Because overlooking a proven goal scorer like Gyökeres for a less prolific prospect like Šeško does take some nerve, doesn’t it?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…