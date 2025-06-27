What a mystery Arsenal’s search for a top striker has been.
The entire footballing world knows Arsenal are set to bring one in as it’s clear that signing a top striker could be the final piece in Mikel Arteta’s evolving project.
While only one of Viktor Gyökeres or Benjamin Šeško is expected to join, Arsenal’s preferred target remains their best-kept secret.
Those backing Gyökeres have received subtle hints that he is the one, just as those favouring Šeško have found signs in their favour.
For a moment, it seemed Gyökeres was winning the race. But the latest from The Mirror might suggest otherwise.
Gyökeres sends Manchester United a transfer plea
The 27-year-old goal machine, fresh off a stunning season with 54 goals in 52 games, has reportedly sent word to Manchester United that he is open to joining them.
The report claims the Swede is coming to terms with the reality that his best chance this summer may be to reunite with former manager Rúben Amorim.
According to the report, intermediaries have contacted United on the player’s behalf to let Amorim and INEOS know he is ready to move to Old Trafford.
If a move to Arsenal were guaranteed, one has to wonder why he would bother giving United such assurances.
Perhaps, behind the scenes, Gyökeres has picked up signals that he is not Arsenal’s first choice.
As determined as he is to leave Sporting, missing out on a move to Arsenal would be a bitter pill to swallow.
It was always going to be Šeško or Gyökeres
Unfortunately for Gyökeres, Arsenal were never likely to sign two strikers.
There was always a chance they would opt for Šeško instead and he extending an olive branch to United might just confirm that suspicion.
It remains to be seen whether United will act on that transfer plea, but for Arsenal, the focus now seems to be on what Šeško can offer.
Still raw, Mikel Arteta and his technical staff will need to polish him into the ruthless number nine they believe he can become.
Because overlooking a proven goal scorer like Gyökeres for a less prolific prospect like Šeško does take some nerve, doesn’t it?
Daniel O
I’m so tired of speculating regarding who is coming in. It’s doing my head in.
I have told myself to not even read these articles about these two, but I keep doing so hoping for some sort of credible source, but never happens!
What is wrong with arsenal the same every year go for someone but won’t pay asking price
Arteta always wants a project buy Gyökeres and we win the league don’t and it’ll be Artetas lot
Ils vont recruter, c’est sûr
Probablement SESKO, mais GYOKERES ferait aussi l’affaire.
On peut terminer 1 er, mais aussi bien 2 ou 3. Il y a plusieurs clubs qui veulent être 1er !!!
AUDUREAU,
That’s easy for you to say.🤣😂👍
There is one truly ‘proven’ scorer on the market this summer; Victor Osimhen. Arsenal’s lack of interest seems likely tied to Mikel Arteta’s proven inability to manage players with robust personalities, which Osimhen definitely has.
Liam Delap seemed like he might be an interesting choice; he scored 12 Premier League goals for a truly woeful Ipswich side. Her had a low release clause, so it was interesting to see Arsenal not throw so much as a sidelong glance at him.
Victor Gyokeres has scored a lot, but in Portugal, a league of much lower competitive standing than the Premier League.
Benjamin Sesko 22, has scored 13, 14, and 16 league goals in the past 3 Bundesligsa, seasons. He has actually gotten worse as he’s gotten older, which is not particularly encouraging.
Jonathan David is the second most proven scorer in a top league, with 16, 19, 24, and 15 league goals in the last four seasons for Lille in Ligue 1. Her’s still only 25, so plenty of time to continue improving. He is also available on a free transfer, which makes not at least considering him, odd.
Hugo Ekitike is another young Ligue 1 star that has generated interest, but Arsenal have not been linked with him in more than a cursory fashion.
There were also a handful of proven Premier League scorers on the market.
Brentford’s Brian Mbuemo (20 goals) and Youane Wisser (19 goals) were overlooked. Mbuemo is only 25 and prolific, though he is more of a wing player. Wisser is a poacher, but at 28 is a finished article, not a rough diamond needing polish.
Finally, there is Ollie Watkins, who is the most proven Premier League striker available for purchase. At 29 he is closer to the end than the beginning of his football career, but he has scored 16, 19, 15, 11, and 14 goals per season for the last five seasons for Aston Villa. Not a super star, but a reliable goal scorer likely to be as or more productive than players with similar numbers in lesser leagues.
An intriguing idea is Jamie Vardy, who turned Arsenal down after winning the title at Leicester. He is leaving the Foxes after their relegation, but wants to keep playing top-tier football. If Arsenal were to sign one of the above players, and Vardy as a late-game goal chaser, it would add a dimension to their counter-attacking play the side currently lacks.
While there is more to choosing a striker than the numbers of goals they score and assists they tally, at the end of the day, a striker’s value is determined by their ability to score. To date, Arsenal’s interest seems to favor players who might make them better as opposed to players who will make them better. Odd, after being the bridesmaid for three straight seasons.
Regarding Osimhen, Arteta goes for “team players” in every sense of the phrase not potentially disruptive influences so I guess that rules him out.
That appears to be a factor for other clubs as well as Osimhen was in the rather embarrassing position of only having any serious interest (until recently, at least) from Saudi – and he turned them down. Liverpool was supposed to be interested, but they seem to have moved away from him.
In Andrea Berta Arsenal has one of the most experienced (and respected) Sporting Directors in Europe so let’s see what he can do. It’s asking a lot of him as he joined the club less than three months ago, but there’s time in window.
What a pointless zero information article again, blaaahhh…