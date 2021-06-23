Striker to leave Arsenal after refusing new contract

There have been numerous Arsenal transfer rumours regarding midfielders and a few for the centre-back position, but there has been very little noise surrounding the arrival of new strikers at the Emirates.

The have been recent tenuous links with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, but after his performances at the Euros he is likely to be in demand, which means Arsenal are unlikely to be successful with any bid even if they were interested.

But the fact remains that the Gunners have Aubameyang guaranteed to stay and Lacazette has not been mentioned in many rumours either and is likely to see out his contract in the next year, even if Arsenal don’t offer him a new one.

Now that Falorin Balogun has also been pencilled in to move up to the first team squad, there is very little room for Eddie Nketiah, who hardly made any League starts under Arteta last season.

The England U21’s record-making striker is entering the last year of his contract, and according to the Arsenal guru Charlie Watts he has made it clear that he wants to move on, by refusing to sign a new deal this summer.

“Basically, Eddie is for sale.” Watts said in his personal podcast. “There were talks about getting him to sign a new contract, and if that was the case he probably would have gone out on loan next season with Arsenal hoping he’d have a good season and his value would have gone up and they would have sold him the following year for more money.

“It doesn’t look like that contract will be signed, so now Arsenal are openly inviting offers for Eddie Nketiah, so it’s about finding the right club for him and getting a decent transfer fee. He’s in the last year of his contract so you wouldn’t expect they’re going to get absolute masses for him now unfortunately.”

To be honest, even if Eddie is sold, I still doubt very much Arsenal would even replace him, unless we are going to get surprise regarding Lacazette that is bein kept very quiet…