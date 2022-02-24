Striker’s goal-scoring drought could help Arsenal to sign him

Arsenal remains interested in a move for Alexander Isak as the Swede continues developing his game.

The Real Sociedad frontman has been one of the finest young strikers in Europe over the last few seasons.

He was also impressive for the Sweden national team at Euro 2020, which attracted the attention of Arsenal.

He was expected to build on his form in that competition when he returned to club football.

However, that hasn’t necessarily been the case as he struggles for goals in this campaign.

His current release clause stands at 80m euros, a fee that Sociedad has insisted is paid before he leaves the club.

However, Sport says his recent goal drought has opened the door for them to reconsider their asking price.

The report claims they could now allow him to leave for a lesser fee than his release clause.

Isak has been doing well for himself at Sociedad, and the 22-year-old could easily get better with the right coaching.

However, Arsenal needs a striker that will hit the ground running immediately he joins the club.

If we sign more than one attacker, then we can add Isak, but he cannot become our main goal-scorer on his current form.