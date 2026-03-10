Strong opinion – How to fix football’s problem

If you think the scenes at full-time at Ibrox on Sunday are just an issue for Scotland to worry about, then you are hiding yourself from a serious issue that exists in this sport. People think that within the confines of their footballing bubble, they can act how they want.

Those cowards wearing masks – some will be grown adults. Those breaking through the turnstiles – some will actually have respectable jobs. The morons who entered the pitch and started throwing objects – some will have children at home.

Every single man and woman tracked down and found guilty for their actions this weekend should get a life sentence in jail, with their name released to the public to humiliate them.

For years, Rangers and Celtic accused each other of being awkward in terms of ticket allocation for away fans. Both were proven wrong in this latest Old Firm fixture. Shame on both managers for not condemning the scenes more strongly. Martin O’Neill bizarrely seemed to bristle that the football was not the major talking point.

It does not matter if the minority now costs the majority from attending. The priority has to be the safety of human beings. One person getting hurt is one too many.

This is not me picking on these two Glasgow neighbours. Africa just had a tournament where some of the fans of the winners are now in jail.

Six years ago, England essentially hosted the Euros and saw thieves without tickets break into Wembley.

Did the FA really learn from that and put in serious deterrents to make people learn?

They claim to have zero tolerance, but zero tolerance means having a line you are not prepared for anyone to cross.

I am passionate about the Gunners but have never felt the desire to attack someone, yet I am educated.

You simply need a deterrent. Let everyone know that if you enter the pitch, you serve a life sentence in jail. I bet these morons will think twice about it then.

If they do not?

Great, we do not want them mixing in society anyway.