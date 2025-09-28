Arteta and Rice v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal News Gooner News

‘Strongest squad in Europe’ – Obi Mikel piles pressure on Arteta to win the league

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Maybe, except for that left winger, it is hard to argue against the claim that this Arsenal side finally resembles the dream team Mikel Arteta envisioned when he first took charge.

Months into his role as sporting director at Arsenal, Andrea Berta has done exactly what many expected: he has brought some of the best players to the Emirates.

The club’s willingness to spend, paired with his sharp manoeuvring in the market, has proved a brilliant combination. Berta dived into the window and emerged with some of the finest talents available.

Viktor Gyökeres, Christian Nørgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapié, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi all joined.

These were not signings made merely to bulk up the squad; they have completely reshaped Arteta’s starting XI.

Arsenal now the strongest squad in Europe?

In fact, John Obi Mikel has gone so far as to claim Arteta now boasts the strongest team in Europe.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder praised Arsenal’s recruitment but warned Arteta that, with this kind of squad, he should be winning the league.

“He’s done so well,” Mikel said on the Obi One Podcast.

“Mikel Arteta, he’s built a good, good squad – the strongest squad in the Premier League. Not just in the Premier League, I might say, you know, in Europe right now. Arsenal, in terms of depth, their squad is complete. There is no excuse for not winning the Premier League.”

Viktor Gyökeres (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Pressure now firmly on Arteta

As strong as this squad is, the onus now falls on Arteta to get the best out of it.

Having finished as runners-up in the last three seasons, the club’s summer spending spree sends a clear message: it is time to win.

As Obi Mikel rightly puts it, the pressure is on the Spaniard. There will be no excuses.

While injuries may still pose a threat – with Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and new recruit Noni Madueke among the injured – the Arsenal boss commands enviable squad depth.

With smart rotations, he should be able to field a strong side week in, week out. Ultimately, the results should follow, with glory days returning to the Emirates.

What do you think, Gooners? Can Arteta finally deliver the Premier League title with this squad?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
5 Big Take-Outs From Arsenal’s Dramatic Win At St James’ Park
‘I feel in a good space’ – Frida Maanum reflects on her start to the season so far
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Arsenal goalie sensationally tipped for move away despite recently joining the club
Posted by

Tags John Obi Mikel

3 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Our squad is strong indeed but other team’s squads like Liverpool and Man City are strong too.

    Gyokeres – Havertz & Jesus
    Eze – Martinelli & Trossard
    Odegaard – Nwaneri
    Saka – Madueke & Downman
    Rice – Merino
    Zubimendi – Norgaard
    Calafiori – Skelly
    Gabriel – Hincapie
    Saliba – Mosquera
    Timber – White
    Raya – Kepa

    Isak – Ekitike
    Gakpo – Ngomaho
    Wirtz – Szoboslai
    Salah – Chiesa
    MacCallister – Jones
    Gravenbach – Endo
    Kirkez – Robertson
    VanDijk – Leoni
    Konate – Gomez
    Frimpong – Bradley
    Allison – Madshimivila

    Haaland – Marmoush
    Doku – OscarBobb
    Foden – Cherki
    Silva – Savinho
    Reijnders – Kovacic
    Rodri – Gonzalez
    AitNouri – O’Reilly
    Gvardiol – Ake
    Dias – Stones
    Khusanov – Lewis & Nunes
    Donnarumma – Trafford

    Reply

  2. We have THE strongest squad in Europe. It has to be managed properly and used to FULL effect. Our manager is learning by making mistakes, those mistakes need to be less in the future. If he is going to make use of the massive squad he has. Lets not go negative when we can be possitive and just maybe this squad will achieve what it should. European and Premier league winners. Not necessarily in one season but its set up to do it.

    Reply

  3. We have a very strong squad but let’s hope the gods in charge of footballing injuries would just turn a new leaf and losen their stranglehold against our team

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors