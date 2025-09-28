‘Strongest squad in Europe’ – Obi Mikel piles pressure on Arteta to win the league

Maybe, except for that left winger, it is hard to argue against the claim that this Arsenal side finally resembles the dream team Mikel Arteta envisioned when he first took charge.

Months into his role as sporting director at Arsenal, Andrea Berta has done exactly what many expected: he has brought some of the best players to the Emirates.

The club’s willingness to spend, paired with his sharp manoeuvring in the market, has proved a brilliant combination. Berta dived into the window and emerged with some of the finest talents available.

Viktor Gyökeres, Christian Nørgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapié, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi all joined.

These were not signings made merely to bulk up the squad; they have completely reshaped Arteta’s starting XI.

Arsenal now the strongest squad in Europe?

In fact, John Obi Mikel has gone so far as to claim Arteta now boasts the strongest team in Europe.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder praised Arsenal’s recruitment but warned Arteta that, with this kind of squad, he should be winning the league.

“He’s done so well,” Mikel said on the Obi One Podcast.

“Mikel Arteta, he’s built a good, good squad – the strongest squad in the Premier League. Not just in the Premier League, I might say, you know, in Europe right now. Arsenal, in terms of depth, their squad is complete. There is no excuse for not winning the Premier League.”

Pressure now firmly on Arteta

As strong as this squad is, the onus now falls on Arteta to get the best out of it.

Having finished as runners-up in the last three seasons, the club’s summer spending spree sends a clear message: it is time to win.

As Obi Mikel rightly puts it, the pressure is on the Spaniard. There will be no excuses.

While injuries may still pose a threat – with Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and new recruit Noni Madueke among the injured – the Arsenal boss commands enviable squad depth.

With smart rotations, he should be able to field a strong side week in, week out. Ultimately, the results should follow, with glory days returning to the Emirates.

What do you think, Gooners? Can Arteta finally deliver the Premier League title with this squad?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…