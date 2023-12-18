Struggling Arsenal loanee wants to change clubs in January

Nuno Tavares is reportedly seeking to leave Nottingham Forest in the upcoming transfer window following a disappointing first half of the season. The Portuguese youngster had gained valuable experience by playing several games on loan at Olympique Marseille last season, prompting Arsenal to send him to Forest to provide him with consistent playing time.

However, Tavares has encountered difficulties in securing regular playing opportunities and has been disheartened by his recent exclusion from the squad. Unwilling to endure a similar situation in the second half of the season, he is now looking to make a move.

According to Mais Futebol, the left-back has communicated his desire to leave to Arsenal, and the Gunners are expected to decide his future in the coming weeks. Tavares is seeking a new opportunity that would allow him more playing time and a chance to further develop his skills.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares needs to play. He was in action for almost 40 games for OM last season, which was very helpful to his development.

It makes no sense for him to remain at Forest if he would not get game time, especially because there are clubs who will willingly add him to their group and play him often.

However, he also has to humble himself and apply himself in training more, even when he changes clubs. Otherwise, he will still be a benchwarmer at a new home.

