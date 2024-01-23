Struggling Arsenal loanee wants to return to his former club

Nuno Tavares is reportedly interested in a return to Olympique Marseille after the Ligue 1 side expressed their interest in acquiring him. The left-back previously spent the last season with Marseille, making close to 40 appearances in various competitions. Following his return to Arsenal in the summer, Tavares was subsequently loaned to Nottingham Forest for the current season.

However, Arsenal is reportedly dissatisfied with Tavares’ loan spell at Forest and is open to allowing him to move to another club. With Marseille selling his replacement Renan Lodi, there is speculation that Tavares could make a return to the French club. RMC Sport suggests that Tavares is interested in the potential move, and negotiations between the clubs could lead to an agreement.

While there is still uncertainty, it is anticipated that more clarity on Tavares’ future will emerge in the coming days. A move to Marseille appears to be a favourable option for the player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

To protect his transfer value, Tavares has to play and if Marseille can promise him more chances, we should cut his spell at Forest short and send him to France as soon as possible.

But he can remain at Forest if their new manager is prepared to field him more often.

