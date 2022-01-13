Struggling Arsenal man looking set for a move to Serie A

Pablo Mari is close to leaving Arsenal after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates.

The Spaniard was one of the first players to join the club when Mikel Arteta became manager.

The gaffer enjoyed using him, but a combination of injuries and the signing of the likes of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes means Arsenal has better players now.

He started the club’s first two league matches of the season, but he has since struggled with injuries and covid, which has denied him the chance to play in the League Cup.

The Daily Mail says he has interest from Udinese and the Italian side is looking to add him to their squad this month.

Talks over the transfer are advancing well and he is expected to be a member of the Serie A club’s squad from next month.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari is a fine player and could do a job for a Premier League club at the bottom half of the league table.

However, he is no longer good enough to play for Arsenal and his constant injuries mean there is hardly a good reason to rely on him.

He would be smart if he played well on loan so that he can earn a permanent transfer away from the Emirates.