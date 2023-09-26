Struggling Arsenal star backed to change things around in London

Kai Havertz has encountered difficulties since his transfer to Arsenal during the last transfer window, struggling to meet the high expectations at the Emirates.

The decision to bring him to Arsenal was met with scepticism among Gooners, and Mikel Arteta is eager for him to demonstrate his true value.

Currently, Havertz is facing the brunt of criticism from Arsenal fans, largely due to his lacklustre beginning with the club.

His previous stint at Chelsea was not particularly remarkable, leading Gunners supporters to question his suitability for the team.

Nonetheless, German media outlet Sport1 has run an optimistic piece about his future prospects in North London, believing that despite his less-than-ideal start, Havertz will ultimately vindicate the club’s investment and thrive.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has been poor since he joined us in the summer and the German must do better.

We have no time to waste waiting for a player to get better and he will have to step up fast or lose his place in the first team to someone else because we have to work quickly to win a trophy as soon as possible.

