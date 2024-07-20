Struggling Arsenal star changes agents. A summer move could be on the cards

Oleksandr Zinchenko has hinted that he might consider leaving Arsenal this summer after changing his agent.
The defender is now facing a tough fight to play regularly after losing his place in the team at the end of last season.
He won the battle with Kieran Tierney to become Arsenal’s first-choice left-back, but Zinchenko has found new competition.
Last season, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior were chosen to play ahead of him in several games.
Jurrien Timber can also play that role, and Arsenal expects to sign Riccardo Calafiori in the coming weeks.
Zinchenko remains one of the finest inverted left-backs in the Premier League and has now made a key decision about his future.
The defender announced on his Instagram account that Unique Football Agency will now represent him.
They are tasked with managing his career and will now be eager to ensure the defender either joins the best club possible or gets more minutes at Arsenal.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Zinchenko is one of the players who must work hard to get game time this season because, in the last campaign, he struggled to step up his performance as the rest of the team improved.
If he still does not get better, he will lose his first-team place, and this might be his last season on our books.
ADMIN COMMENT
Best just add him to the list of players Arsenal could offload (it’s growing steadily). Whether they will or not by 31 August remains to be seen. I suspect quite a few will still be at Arsenal at the close of the summer window.